Publisher’s Index

Date first issue hit the street: July 6, 2006

Lifespan of The Scope print edition: 7 years, 7 months, 2 days

Time as a weekly publication: July 2006 to November 2006

As a biweekly publication: December 2006 to May 2010

As a monthly publication: June 2010 to June 2012

As 10 issues per year: July 2012 to December 2013

Number of pages in first issue: 8

Number of pages in this issue: 44

Number of companies in St. John’s equipped to print The Scope in 2006: 2

Number of companies in St. John’s equipped to print The Scope in 2013: 1

Maximum number of pages possible in a single print run: 32

Maximum number of colour pages possible in a single print run: 16

Maximum number of colour pages in a single print run prior to June 2012 : 8

Total ad sales in first issue: $625

Ad sales in smallest single-month/single-run issue of 2013 (April): $20,900

Ad sales in largest single-month/single-run issue of 2013 (September): $32,281

Amount of revenue generated by advertising sales: 100 per cent

Revenue generated by national advertising in September 2013 issue: 7 per cent

Revenue generated by national advertising at time of Great Recession in September 2008: 23 per cent

Industry standard maximum density of advertising: 60 per cent

Number of 2013 issues that required two print runs: 2 of 10

Number of 2013 issues on the brink of requiring two print runs: 4 of 10

Estimated number of 2014 issues that would require two print runs (ie. way more money): 6 of 10

Revenue spent on printing & distribution for April 2013 issue: 31 per cent

Revenue spent on payroll & freelance (not incl. owners’ pay) for April 2013 issue: 38 per cent

Revenue spent on printing & distribution for September 2013 issue: 27 per cent

Revenue spent on payroll & freelance (not incl. owners’ pay) for September 2013 issue: 37 per cent

Percentage of business owned by Elling (Editor): 49 per cent

Percentage of business owned by Bryhanna (Publisher): 51 per cent

Number of Scope bank loans: 0

Number of Scope credit cards: 3

Amount awarded by NLOWE start up training grant: $1,200

Number of years operating without any insurance: 4

Number of offices occupied in seven years: 2

Number of break-ins: 3

Number of employees for our first issue: 0

Number employees for this issue: 4, part-time (2 Ad Sales Reps, 1 Prod Assistant, 1 Listings Editor)

Ratio of women to men currently on payroll: 2:1

Ratio of women to men on payroll historically: 4:3

Number of production assistants that were women: 0

Number of ad sales reps that were men: 0

Circulation of first issue (weekly): 6,000

Circulation of this issue (two-months): 30,000

Number of distribution spots for the first issue: About 100

Number of distribution spots for this issue: 221

Population of St. John’s Metro Area in 2011: 196,966

Population of Halifax Regional Municipality in 2011: 390,096

Pick ups in downtown St. John’s: 23 per cent

Pick ups in East End, West End and Central St. John’s: 63 per cent

Pick ups in Mount Pearl: 7 per cent

Pick ups in CBS & Paradise: 7 per cent

Pick ups at grocery stores: 33 per cent

Pick ups at university and other college campuses: 10 per cent

Number of human hours it takes to distribute The Scope: 24 hours (+ restocking)

Number of racks lost due to fire: 3

Number of issues Elling distributed: 102

Number of issues Bryhanna distributed: 114

Number of struts cracked from hauling papers in Bryhanna’s car: 2

Number of times a winter storm delayed distribution: 1

Total number of freelancers (past and present): 159

Smallest cheque ever written: $4 (To Andrew Wickens for Scruffy Buddies)

Number of syndicated columns in this issue: 2

Number of Best Of St. John’s parties hosted: 5

Number of Atlantis Music Prize showcases hosted: 4

Total number of albums from NL produced as part of the RPM Challenge: 565

Number of Scopemaker booze cruises with DeeJay Charters: 3

Number of applicants for a Listings Editor position this Fall: 43

Number of listings e-mail reminder recipients 1,263

Number of times we lost power on a production night: 1

Number of times Elling has pulled all-nighters on production night: 146

Number of Scope cats: 3 (RIP, Shmoo)

Number of Scope fish: 4 (RIP, Mr. Dingles)

Hardest working piece of office equipment: Beastmaster (laser printer)

Date Beastmaster was purchased: 06/06/2006

Approximate number of calls per week received at our office looking for Scope Industrial: 3

Last day this issue of The Scope will be on the street: January 28, 2014