“Shots” by Allie Duff & The Happy Campers

<a href="http://allieduffandthehappycampers.bandcamp.com/album/the-law-of-falling-bodies">The Law of Falling Bodies by Allie Duff & The Happy Campers</a>

This Thursday (Dec 5th), Allie Duff (one third of Lady Brett Ashley) will be showcasing her new project, Allie Duff & The Happy Campers at The Fat Cat. The show will mark the release of the group’s new four-song EP The Law of Falling Bodies, which was recorded and produced by local audio wizard Georgie Newman (GN Audio). The EP find’s Allie (vocals, guitar), Chris Kennedy (bass, vocals, mandolin) and Nathan Day (drums, vocals) blending elements of alternative, folk and jazz to create a compelling sound. Today’s track “Shots” is my favorite on the EP with it’s brooding PJ Harvey-esque vibe and Morphine style sax courtesy of Louis House.

Check out Allie Duff & The Happy Campers’ The Law of Falling Bodies for your self and catch the group live at The Fat Cat this Thursday (Dec 5th) along with Lady Brett Ashely, Run to the Rocks and Brad LeRiche.

https://allieduffandthehappycampers.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Allie-Duff-The-Happy-Campers/470236196428998?ref=hl