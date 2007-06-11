Past issue archive

Click a cover to go back in time.


Issue 144: October 2013


Issue 143: September 2013


Issue 142: July & August 2013


Issue 141: June 2013


Issue 140: May 2013


Issue 139: April 2013


Issue 138: March 2013


Issue 137: February 2013
Best of St. John’s • Valentines


Issue 136: December 2012 & January 2013
Winter Issue


Issue 135: November 2012
Big Art Ideas


Issue 135: November 2012
Big Art Ideas


Issue 134: October 2012
Neil Turok / Women’s Film Festival


Issue 133: September 2012
B-Boy Science / St. John’s Women / Obscure Eats


Issue 132: July & August 2012
2012 Hot Summer Guide


Issue 131: June 2012
Best of Food & Drink Survey 2012


Issue 130: May 2012
CBC Cuts / Happy Hour Guide


Issue 129: April 2012
RPM Challenge Album Reviews / Mr. Plow


Issue 128: March 2012
Sex Survey / Twitter and the House of Assembly


Issue 127: February 2012
Women and the RPM Challenge / Valentines


Issue 126: January 2012
Best of St. John’s 2011


Issue 125: December 2011
City Council Report Card / Atlantis Music Prize


Issue 124: November 2011
Big Ideas 2011 / New Music 2011


Issue 123: October 2011
Margie Gillis vs. Sun News Network / Provincial Election Endorsements


Issue 121: August 2011
WE’RE DOOOOOOOOOOMED!


Issue 120: July 2011
2011 St. John’s Summer Guide


Issue 119: June 2011
Best of Food & Drink Readers’ Survey 2011


Issue 118: May 2011
Comics Issue


Issue 117: April 2011
RPM Challenge / Sex Survey results


Issue 116: March 2011
Hedwig and the Angry Inch


Issue 115: February 2011
Geoff Stirling, The Legend


Issue 114: January 2011
Best of St. John’s 2010


Issue 113: December 2010
Atlantis Short List & City Council Report Card


Issue 112: November 2010
Big Ideas Issue


Issue 111: October 2010
Women’s Film Fest/I Saw You


Issue 110: September 2010
Student Guide 2010


Issue 109: August 2010
New Music 2010


Issue 108: July 2010
$20 Newfoundland Adventures


Issue 107: June 2010
Comics Issue


Issue 106: May 20 – June 3, 2010
Bikes!


Issue 105: May 20 – June 3, 2010
St. John’s or the burbs?


Issue 104: Apr 22 – May 6, 2010
Handwritten interviews


Issue 103: April 8 – 22, 2010
Juno Guide 2010


Issue 102: Mar 25 – Apr 8, 2010
RPM Challenge 2010: 86 new local albums


Issue 101: Mar 11-25, 2010
The Pedestrian’s Manifesto


Issue 100: Feb 25 – Mar 11, 2010
One hundred issues later


Issue 99: Feb 11 – 25, 2010
Owen Pallett (Final Fantasy)


Issue 98: Jan 28 – Feb 11, 2010
RPM Challenge 2010 Kick Off


Issue 97: Jan 14 – 28, 2009
TA Loeffler’s journey to Everest


Issue 96: Dec 17 – Jan 14, 2009
Best of St. John’s 2009


Issue 95: Dec 3 – 17, 2009
Atlantis Music Prize 2009: the top ten short list


Issue 94: Nov 19 – Dec 3, 2009
Roller derby is on its way


Issue 93: Nov 5 – Nov 19, 2009
Singer/songwriter Billy Bragg


Issue 92: Oct 22 – Nov 5, 2009
Why is NL overlooking wind energy?


Issue 91: Oct 8 – 22, 2009
Women’s Film Festival Guide


Issue 90: Sept 24 – Oct 8, 2009
NTV vs. CBC — Who’s faring better with the longer format?


Issue 89: Sept 10 – Sept 24, 2009
Municipal Election 2009


Issue 88: August 27 – Sept 10, 2009
Green Guide for Students


Issue 87: August 13 – 27, 2009
The 25 Greatest Works of Art Ever Made in Newfoundland and Labrador


Issue 86: July 30 – August 13, 2009
New Music 2009


Issue 85: July 16 – 30, 2009
Jennifer McCreath, transsexual marathon runner


Issue 84: June 18 – July 16, 2009
Hot Summer Guide


Issue 83: June 4 – 18, 2009
The Pet Issue, featuring Bubbles on cat care


Issue 82: May 21 – June 4, 2009
The Comics Issue


Issue 81: May 7 – 21, 2009
Bikes!


Issue 80: Apr 23 – May 7, 2009
Legend City Wrestling take to the ring.


Issue 79: Apr 9 – Apr 23, 2009
Newfoundlanders, what are we? A look at the word “Newfie”.


Issue 78: Mar 26 – Apr 9, 2009
RPM Challenge 2009


Issue 77: Mar 12 – 26, 2009
Video Lottery: Against the Odds


Issue 76: Feb 26 – Mar 12, 2009
The Birth of Local Rock and Roll


Issue 75: Feb 12 – 26, 2009
St. John’s: The Least Sustainable City in Canada?


Issue 74: Jan 29 – Feb 12, 2009
RPM Kickoff 2009


Issue 73: Jan 2 – 29, 2009
Best of St. John’s 2008


Issue 72: Dec 18, 2008 – Jan 2, 2009
Holiday Planner


Issue 71: Dec 4 – 18, 2008
The Big Ideas Issue


Issue 70: Nov 20 – Dec 4, 2008
Atlantis Music Prize: Top Ten Shortlist


Issue 69: Nov 6 – Nov 20, 2008
Feist


Issue 68: October 23 – Nov 6, 2008
The Second Life of Liz Solo


Issue 67: October 9 – 23, 2008
Women’s Film Festival Guide


Issue 66: September 25 – October 9, 2008
Election ’08


Issue 65: September 11 – 25, 2008
2008 New Music Issue


Issue 64: August 28 – September 11, 2008
Student Survival Guide


Issue 63: August 14 – 28, 2008
Women With Kitchen Appliances


Issue 62: July 31 – August 14, 2008
The Dardanelles


Issue 61: July 17-31, 2008
The Motion Show


Issue 60: July 3-17, 2008
The Black Auks and the Sound Symposium


Issue 59: June 19 – July 3, 2008
Hot Summer Guide (w/ the Idlers’ Guide to Summer)


Issue 58: June 5-19, 2008
Get Up, Stand-up


Issue 57: May 22 – June 5, 2008
Hey Rosetta!


Issue 56: May 8-22, 2008
Nan Loves Jerry / Comics Contest


Issue 55: April 24 – May 8, 2008
City Council Report Card


Issue 54: April 10 – 24, 2008
Grady


Issue 53: Mar 27 – April 10, 2008
RPM Finish Line: Want new local music? You got it.


Issue 52: Mar 13 – 27, 2008
Spring arts preview


Issue 51: Feb 28 – Mar 13, 2008
Hawksley Workman


Issue 50: Feb 14-28, 2008
The Dance Party of Newfoundland


Issue 49: Jan 31 – Feb 14, 2008
The RPM Challenge


Issue 48: Jan 3 – 31, 2008
Best of St. John’s 2007


Issue 47: Dec 20, 2007 – Jan 3, 2008
Mummers in a dangerous time


Issue 46: Dec 6 – 20, 2007
2007 Local Disc Guide


Issue 45: Nov 22 – Dec 6, 2007
Not the Real Noose


Issue 44: Nov 8-22, 2007
Beowulf


Issue 43: October 25 – Nov 8, 2007
The ‘We’en Issue


Issue 42: October 11 – 25, 2007
From funny to sad and everywhere in between: The St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival


Issue 41: September 27 – Oct 11, 2007
NL Election 2007 candidates: Why should we trust you?


Issue 40: September 13-27, 2007
Rock on Water: Trailer Camp


Issue 39: August 30 – September 13, 2007
The St. John’s Student Survival Guide


Issue 38: August 16-30, 2007
24-Hour Art Marathon 2007


Issue 37: August 2-16, 2007
Children of Eve go west


Issue 36: July 19 – August 2, 2007
Pride Week 2007


Issue 35: July 5 – 19, 2007
Climate Change: What St. John’s needs to do to stop the planet from burning (Part one)


 Issue 34: June 21 – July 5, 2007
Hot Summer Guide

 


Issue 33: June 7-21, 2007
7th Nickel Film Fest & NL Film


Issue 32: May 24 – June 7, 2007
Bikes!


Issue 31: May 10-24, 2007
17th Annual Festival of New Dance & The Moms Issue


Issue 30: April 26 – May 10, 2007
Joel Hynes’ Say Nothing, Saw Wood


Issue 29: April 12-26, 2007
The Pet Issue


Issue 28: March 29 – April 12, 2007
D.O.A.: 1984 and St. John’s punk rock.


Issue 27: March 15-29, 2007
The Constantines


Issue 26: March 1-15, 2007
Copenhagen


Issue 25: February 15 – March 1, 2007
Chinese New Year


Issue 24: February 1-15, 2007
Valentine’s Day


Issue 23: January 4-31, 2007
2006 Best of St. John’s


Issue 22: December 21 – January 3, 2006
Holiday Music Party Planner, Skull Face and Others vs. Christmas


Issue 21: December 7-20, 2006
The Battery


Issue 20: November 23 – December 6, 2006
Sarah Slean


Issue 19: November 9-23, 2006
Provincial Wrestling Alliance


Issue 18: November 2-8, 2006
The Regulations


Issue 17: October 26 – November 1, 2006
Hallowe’en Issue: Ghostbusting the Newman Wine Vaults


Issue 16: October 19-25, 2006
17th Annual International Women’s Film Fest, art films


Issue 15: October 12-18, 2006
The Avondale Speedway’s Smash-up Derby


Issue 14: October 4-11, 2006
Food: The Idlers’ Mark Wilson


Issue 13: September 28 – October 3, 2006
John Lennox


Issue 12: September 21-27, 2006
Welcome to Gayside exhibit

Issue 11: September 14-20, 2006
Johnny Hardcore & Newfoundland Hip Hop


Issue 10: September 7-13, 2006
Joel Plaskett


Issue 9: August 31 – September 6, 2006
St. John’s On The Cheap: our annual guide for students and other cheapskates


Issue 8: August 24-30, 2006
The Zombie Issue


Issue 7: August 17-23, 2006
Hunger Mountain Boys, Bluegrass Festival


Issue 6: August 10-16, 2006
History of the Peace-a-Chord


Issue 5: August 3-9, 2006
Buskers Fest 2006


Issue 4: July 27 – August 2, 2006
Victoria Park Lantern Festival


Issue 3: July 20-26, 2006
The Nickel Film Fest, St. John’s Jazz Fest: Les Projectionnistes


Issue 2: July 12-19, 2006
Cherie Pyne


Issue 1: July 6-11, 2006
Sound Symposium 2006

Thanks!

The Scope is no more. Thank you for reading us for 7 years.